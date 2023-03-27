BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: CCE Results Released on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the results of the BPSC 68th combined competitive exam 2023 (BPSC 68th Prelims) on Monday, 27 March. Candidates who appeared for the CCE exam should note that the BPSC 68th prelims result 2023 is declared on the official website of the commission for them to check and download their respective scores. The official website that concerned candidates should visit to check and download the CCE prelims result is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

