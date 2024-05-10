Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After GT vs CSK Match

The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match was conducted on Friday, 10 May. Gujarat Titans played against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. It's time to take a look at the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 after the latest match. One should know the top players that can take the awards this season. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap, so far. Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

