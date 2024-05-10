Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After GT vs CSK Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Know the top players after the GT vs CSK match.
The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match was conducted on Friday, 10 May. Gujarat Titans played against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. It's time to take a look at the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 after the latest match. One should know the top players that can take the awards this season. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap, so far. Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.
The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated now after the latest match. The top players are changed after their performances in the ongoing tournament. The IPL points table is also updated after all the matches for fans.
Cricket fans should take a look at the top players who are eligible to take the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards at the end of this season. All the important details are updated online.
The Orange Cap award is for the cricketer who can score the most number of runs in a specific IPL season. This award recognises the best batter in a team.
Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the GT vs CSK match on Friday, 10 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 634 runs (12 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 541 runs (12 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 471 runs (11 matches)
The Purple Cap award recognises the players with the highest number of wickets in a specific Indian Premier League, IPL season. The award honours the best bowler in a team at the end of the tournament.
Let's take a look at the top Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on Friday, 10 May:
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 20 wickets (12 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 16 wickets (11 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 16 wickets (12 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 15 wickets (10 matches)
