Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Player Names After RCB vs GT Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is changed after every match. The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 is going on in full swing and it is set to end on 26 May. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match was played today, Saturday, 4 May. RCB won against GT by four wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the last match on Saturday.

According to the details on the schedule, the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is changed based on the performance of the players. The top cap holders will receive the awards at the end of the season. Therefore, fans should know their names.