IPL 2024: Removed the Though of Getting Out To Improve Strike Rate – Virat Kohli

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli spoke about his strike rate as RCB beat PBKS.
(Photo: BCCI)
Virat Kohli continued his exemplary form in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), as in Dharamsala on Thursday (9 May), he scored his third half-century in four matches, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru record a 60-run win over Punjab Kings.
Besides the shots he played, some of which were not seen off Kohli’s willow in recent times, his strike rate was also impressive. The former RCB skipper scored 92 runs in merely 47 deliveries, at a strike rate of 195.74.
Speaking on how he has managed to improve his strike rate in the middle overs, Kohli said:
With 634 runs in 12 matches, which have come at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51, Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition. However, he stated that he is aiming for quality over quantity.
Thursday’s win was the fourth victory on the bounce for a rejuvenated Bengaluru side, who are now placed seventh in the standings with 10 points. Albeit their chances of qualification are not all but over, they are very slim, with the third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad having already accumulated 14 points and the fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings having 12 points, but with a couple of points to spare.
Speaking on the mid-season comeback, Kohli rued the unimpressive displays from the first half of the campaign.
