IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Handled Booing From Fans Really Well – Parthiv Patel

IPL 2024: Former Indian cricketer, Parthiv Patel speaks on Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Rishabh Pant's comeback & more.
Image: The Quint
With 56 matches already in the books for the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the race for the playoff spots is intensifying with each passing day.
Amidst this whirlwind of action, The Quint caught up with former Indian wicket keeper batter and Jio Cinema's expert, Parthiv Patel, who shared insights from the tournament including Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Rishabh Pant’s comeback, the emergence of uncapped Indian talents & more.
Here are the excerpts:
Which uncapped Indian bowler has left the strongest impression on you, and could make his debut for India soon?
That's a tough one. Mohsin Khan bowled brilliantly this season. He has been around for a while, but I think it's important for him to play domestic cricket. If he does, then he obviously has a good chance of making his debut soon. There's also Yash Dayal. He had a tough last season, but for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has bowled really well this season.
Who do you believe is the most promising uncapped Indian batter poised for a call-up to the national team?
No doubt, Nitish Kumar Reddy stands out. He has been really impressive, batting brilliantly. His stroke play and handling of pressure are great, plus he is an all-round option. India have chosen Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup squad, selectors are always on the lookout for someone who can bowl medium-pace and bat lower down the order. Nitish Kumar Reddy definitely has a bright future ahead.
Which wicket-keeper has looked the best this season?
We were all eager for Rishabh Pant's return this season. There were doubts about his fitness, especially with his knee injuries and whether he could still keep wickets. As a wicketkeeper myself, I understand how crucial healthy knees are. Despite a serious accident, he's bounced back impressively and the way he has been keeping the wickets is commendable. He is looking fitter, sharper, and doing a great job behind the stumps this time around.
Mumbai Indians have not been at their best this season. What do you think are the areas where they have struggled?
Consistency is a big concern. We have never spoken about it but many experienced players have batted in various positions, which has not worked out well. In the bowling department, only Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla have performed consistently. The overseas bowlers, except Gerald Coetzee, who took wickets, have not performed as expected. Coetzee's economy rate has not been up to the mark either. Overall, inconsistency has been the major issue.
What do you make of Hardik Pandya's captaincy?
Even before the tournament began, we all knew it would be tough for Hardik Pandya. Former players all hinted at that. I have been around and seen how the fans and the public are reacting. Despite facing criticism and booing from fans, he's handled himself admirably. It's not easy when everyone isn't rooting for you to succeed, but even after everything, he has managed it really well.
Although RCB have won their last three games, their chances of qualifying remain slim. Reflecting on the early phase of the tournament, what could have they done differently to have different results?
RCB's main worry was Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik being the only consistent scorers until now. Faf du Plessis only started performing well recently. Kohli needed someone to partner with him as he plays at a certain pace. They needed players like du Plessis to strike it at 170-180 or someone like Glenn Maxwell, who has been a letdown, was needed for big scores. Overseas batters have not lived up to expectations. Regarding bowling, while we focus on numbers, we forget the challenges of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for bowlers. However, it is great to see Mohammed Siraj's comeback in the last few matches. It is a good sign for India going into the World Cup.
From finishing at 7th place last season to leading the table currently, what do you think has been the key factor behind KKR's turnaround this season?
Sunil Narine's batting and Andre Russell's consistent bowling and batting performances have been impressive. Phil Salt has also been scoring runs, and the young players are making an impact. Last year, Narine and Russell did not contribute much, but now they are performing excellently. KKR's key players are stepping up. That's the reason why they are doing really well.
Which 4 teams do you think will qualify?
It's hard to say which teams will make it to the qualifiers because even after 56 matches, we do not have a clear idea yet. We haven't seen any team qualify or get eliminated so it is very difficult to predict which four teams will be there. But that is what makes the IPL exciting. I am confident we won't know the final four teams until the final leg of the tournament.
How do you see the impact of Jio Cinema broadcasting matches in various regional languages on the viewing experience for fans?
Working with Jio Cinema gives you an advantage. You can pick the language you prefer. As broadcasters, we aim to show games in various languages with depth. Each language has its unique qualities. For instance, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi offer different experiences. This variety lets viewers choose the style they like, whether it's a technical approach or something else. There's a lot to explore in cricket, and this gives us many options. The game stays the same, but viewers can pick how they want to watch it.
