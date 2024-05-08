IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Handled Booing From Fans Really Well – Parthiv Patel

With 56 matches already in the books for the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the race for the playoff spots is intensifying with each passing day.

Amidst this whirlwind of action, The Quint caught up with former Indian wicket keeper batter and Jio Cinema's expert, Parthiv Patel, who shared insights from the tournament including Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Rishabh Pant’s comeback, the emergence of uncapped Indian talents & more.

Here are the excerpts: