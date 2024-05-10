IPL 2024: RCB Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive With 4th Consecutive Win, Beat Punjab

Virat Kohli’s majestic 92 off 47 balls, coupled with a collective bowling effort helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru get a 60-run win over Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday (9 May). The result means RCB keep their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes alive with their fourth win on the trot, while PBKS join Mumbai Indians as the second team to be eliminated from the tournament.

After Kohli’s knock, along with Rajat Patidar’s 55 took RCB to 241/7, their fourth-highest overall total in the tournament, PBKS had a glimmer of hope of reaching the target following a 65-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw. Though Rossouw made 61, none of PBKS' batters stood up to the challenge as they were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs.