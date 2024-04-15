Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top List of Players after RCB vs SRH

Top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are stated here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is being conducted from 22 March to 29 May. Cricket fans across the country are following all the matches to know the top teams. They are also following it to know this season's Orange Cap holder and Purple Cap holder. After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today, Monday, 15 April, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap.
One should note that the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list is updated after every match. As per the latest details, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB by 25 runs. The match started at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is important to know the top cap holders to see which players win the awards.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
The Orange Cap award is for the player with the most number of runs in a single IPL edition. The top players usually change after every match so one should know the updates.
Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 list after the RCB vs SRH match on Monday, 15 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 361 runs (7 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 284 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 264 runs (6 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 261 runs (6 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 255 runs (6 matches)
The Purple Cap award is for the player with the maximum number of wickets in a single IPL season. The top names for the Purple Cap also change based on the performance of the players in each match.
Let's check the updated Purple Cap holders' names in IPL 2024 after the RCB vs SRH match on 15 April:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 11 wickets (6 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (6 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Pat Cummins (SRH): 9 wickets (6 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 9 wickets (6 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)