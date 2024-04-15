RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the match 30 of Indian Premier League today on Monday, 15 April 2024. The game will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 Points Table with just 2 points. Out of 6 games played, they lost 5 and have won only 1. The Faf du Plessis led side should definitely win today's match, otherwise they will lose the last chance to qualify for playoffs.

SRH is currently among top four IPL teams, and is placed at 4th position in the IPL Standings Table with 6 points after 3 wins and 2 losses. The Pat Cummins led team would leave no stone unturned today to win the match, and rise up in the points table. Let us check out RCB vs SRH IPL match 2024 date, time, venue, head to head, playing 11, live streaming, and telecast details below.