IPL 2024: Having a Man Like Dhoni Behind the Stumps Helped CSK – Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024: 'Having a Man Like Dhoni Behind the Stumps Helped CSK,' feels MI captain Hardik Pandya
Despite playing on their home turf at the Wankhede Stadium, and having form on their side after two consecutive victories, Mumbai Indians suffered a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (14 April). According to Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya, the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps worked in Chennai’s favour.
Notably, Dhoni scored a 4-ball 20 in this match, hitting three sixes off Pandya’s bowling. However, despite his efforts, Mumbai Indians were in the driver’s seat for the first 12 overs of the run chase, requiring only 89 runs in the last eight overs, with eight wickets in hand.
After the match, Pandya said Pathirana made the difference for CSK, whilst also mentioning Dhoni’s influence behind the stumps.
Explaining why Mumbai’s batters struggled in the last few overs after what was a nearly perfect start, Pandya stated the pitch had started holding up.
