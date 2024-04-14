Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Top Players List After MI vs CSK IPL Match 2024

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between MI and CSK, which was won by CSK by 20 runs, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 319 runs in 6 matches. He is closely followed by Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson with 284 and 264 runs respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals is leading the Purple Cap Holders list with 11 wickets in 6 matches. Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman are at position 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.