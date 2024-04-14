Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Top Players List After MI vs CSK IPL Match 2024

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After MI vs CSK IPL Match.
Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between MI and CSK, which was won by CSK by 20 runs, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 319 runs in 6 matches. He is closely followed by Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson with 284 and 264 runs respectively.
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals is leading the Purple Cap Holders list with 11 wickets in 6 matches. Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman are at position 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.
The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.
In every IPL season, the Orange Cap is awarded to a player after he tops the list of best run scorers in the end. It shows the batting prowess of the player throughout the tournament. Similarly the Purple Cap winner of each IPL season earns the title after displaying his amazing bowling skills throughout the season. Let us check out the list of top 5 top run scorers and wicket takers in the ongoing edition of IPL 2024 below.
Below is the list of top run scorers after MI vs CSK match on Sunday, 14 April 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 319 runs (6 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 284 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 264 runs (6 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 261 runs (6 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 255 runs (6 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after MI vs CSK match on Sunday, 14 April 2024.
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 11 wickets (6 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 9 wickets (6 matches)
Khaleel Ahmad (DC): 9 wickets (6 matches)
