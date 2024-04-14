IPL 2024: Kolkata Unleash Phil Salt Assault in 8-Wicket Win over Lucknow

After their flawless run at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted by Chennai Super Kings, normal service resumed for Kolkata Knight Riders as they brushed Lucknow Super Giants aside in an eight-wicket victory on their home turf, the Eden Gardens Stadium. Restricting Lucknow to a paltry score of 161/7 whilst bowling first, Kolkata took only 15.4 overs to accumulate the required runs.

It took all but an over to significantly diminish Lucknow’s chances of a resurgence, as on his first over in this competition, Guyanese pacer and Gabbatoir breach fame Shamar Joseph conceded 22 runs. It is currently the most expensive first over of this season, and joint-fifth on the overall list.

Interestingly, only 12 of the 22 runs in the first over came off the willow, whilst the remaining were owing to wides and a couple of no balls.