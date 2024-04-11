Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: List of Top Players After MI vs RCB

Know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the MI vs RCB match.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 started on 22 March and is going on in full swing. Cricket fans in India are eagerly watching all the matches. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list is also updated after every match. It's time to take a look at the top holders after the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Thursday, 11 April. According to the latest details, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap list and Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Purple Cap list.
Fans are eagerly waiting to know which players will take the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards at the end of this season. After the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 today, Mumbai Indians won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. Now, it's time to take a look at the top cap holders and other details after the latest match. Read the updates.
Here is everything you should know about the Orange Cap holders and the Purple Cap holders list in the Indian Premier League. Read till the end to know the top players battling for the caps.
The IPL Orange Cap is an award presented to the batter with the most runs at the end of the particular season. The top players usually change after each match so one should note the details.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holders list after the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash on Thursday:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 319 runs (6 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 261 runs (5 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 255 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 246 runs (5 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 226 (6 Matches)
The IPL Purple Cap is reserved for the players who can take the maximum wickets in a particular tournament. Bowlers flaunt their skills and claim important wickets to win the matches.
Let's go through the IPL 2024 Purple Cap holders list after the MI vs RCB match on Thursday, 11 April:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 9 wickets (4 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 8 wickets (5 matches)
Mohit Sharma (GT): 8 wickets (6 matches)
