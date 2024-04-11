Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: List of Top Players After MI vs RCB

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 started on 22 March and is going on in full swing. Cricket fans in India are eagerly watching all the matches. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list is also updated after every match. It's time to take a look at the top holders after the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Thursday, 11 April. According to the latest details, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap list and Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Purple Cap list.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know which players will take the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards at the end of this season. After the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 today, Mumbai Indians won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. Now, it's time to take a look at the top cap holders and other details after the latest match. Read the updates.