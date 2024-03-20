IPL 2024: Full List of Players Ruled Out Due to Injuries, and Their Replacements

Season 17 of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on 22 March 2024 with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.
All teams and players are geared up to begin their IPL campaign. However, a few players have gotten injured and their replacements have been brought in by the teams.
Here's a full list of injuries and replacements for IPL 2024:
Devon Conway
CSK’s star opener Devon Conway, who played a major role in their victory last year also earned the title of Man of the Match in the final game against Gujarat Titans, will not be available for their title defense this season. Conway underwent a thumb injury last week and has been ruled out of action for eight weeks. Thus, he won’t be returning anytime before the end of May.
A replacement for Conway has not been announced yet by the team. However, batting coach Mike Hussey believes that Rachin Ravndra or Ajinkya Rahane can partner with Ruturaj Gaikwad to fill in Conway’s shoes.
Matheesha Pathirana
Pathirana proved his role as a premier bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the last season. However, he too, is expected to be out of action for CSK, at least in the first few games. After acquiring a hamstring injury in the latest T20 series against Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan pacer has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks, which means he won’t be able to perform for CSK in the starting leg of the tournament.
As per CSK management, they are yet to discuss the details of Pathirana's injury with Sri Lanka Cricket. Hence, confirmed information on the duration of his absence and his replacement are awaited.
3. Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi, who was picked at his base price of Rs. 50 Lakhs by Delhi Capitals, will also stay out of action in IPL 2024 as he has not recovered from the lower back injury he acquired during the SA20 match for Paarl Royals.
The Capitals have signed Australian cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk as Ngidi’s replacement.
4. Harry Brook
The English hard-hitter Harry Brook opted out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons, allowing Delhi Capitals to look at other options for his replacement. He was acquired by the capitals for Rs. 4 crore. He had earlier bowed out of the recently concluded India vs England Test series to be with his family.
Brook’s replacement has not yet been finalized by Delhi Capitals as they are exploring other options which can replace Brook.
5. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav’s clearance was upheld by the National Cricket Academy after they conducted his medical test. Hence, Yadav will most likely miss Mumbai’s first game against Gujarat Titans on 24 March 2024. However, NCA is expected to conduct another test on Surya on Thursday, after which confirmation of his availability for the rest of the matches will be given.
6. Dilshan Madushanka
The Sri Lankan pacer suffered an injury during Sri Lanka’s recent T20I series against Bangladesh and hence, will be missing out on a few of the starting matches of IPL 2024. There’s no clarity on the duration of his absence but no replacement has yet been announced by Mumbai Indians for Madushanka.
7. Jason Behrendroff
Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff has bowed out of IPL 2024 due to a leg injury acquired by him while training in Perth before leaving for India. Given the seriousness of the injury, Behrendroff will be missing out on the entire IPL season this year.
Mumbai Indians have signed English left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood for Rs. 50 lakhs as Behrendroff’s replacement.
8. Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has been out of action ever since the end of the ICC World Cup 2023 and the final match between India and Australia was the last game he played before he underwent ankle surgery in London recently. Since he is yet on his rehabilitation journey, BCCI informed that he will not be available till the Bangladesh series, scheduled for August. Hence, Shami will be missing the entire IPL 2024.
Gujarat Titans have not yet signed anyone to fill in his shoes.
9. Robin Minz
Acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 3.4 crore in the auction, Robin Minz grabbed various eyeballs. However, the young star will not be able to showcase his talent in IPL 2024 as he faced a bike accident in Ranchi last month, causing him to opt out of the 17th IPL season.
Gujarat Titans are yet to find a replacement for Robin Minz.
10. Prasidh Krishna
Krishna, who acquired 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals last year, underwent surgery on the left proximal quadriceps tendon last month. Hence, BCCI informed that the fast bowler was ruled out of IPL and will not be making an appearance for the Royals this season.
No replacement for Prasidh Krishna has been announced by Rajasthan Royals yet.
11. Jason Roy
Citing personal reasons, Jason Roy opted out of IPL 2024 and will not be representing Kolkata Knight Riders this year. This is not the first time he has opted out of the tournament as earlier, in the past, while playing for Delhi Capitals in 2020, he had backed off citing personal reasons and then in 2022 (Gujarat Titans), he took an "indefinite break" from the game.
English wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt will be replacing Jason Roy in KKR’s squad.
12. Gus Atkinson
The English pacer bowed out of his maiden IPL season after the decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board to manage his workload.
Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera will be replacing Atkinson in the KKR squad.
