IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After GT vs DC IPL Match; Details

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match. One should note that Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest IPL match on Wednesday, 17 April. Now, the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match is over so cricket fans in the country should take a look at the updated points. Delhi Capitals won against Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday. DC is placed at the sixth position and GT is placed at the seventh position.

The GT vs DC IPL 2024 match on Wednesday started at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule. Fans are excited to check the updated IPL points table 2024 after the latest clash. One should note that the winning team gets two points and climbs the points table. The table is updated based on the performance of the teams in every match.