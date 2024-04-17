IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After GT vs DC IPL Match; Details

IPL 2024 Points Table: Total points of all teams after the GT vs DC match on Wednesday.
The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match. One should note that Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest IPL match on Wednesday, 17 April. Now, the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match is over so cricket fans in the country should take a look at the updated points. Delhi Capitals won against Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday. DC is placed at the sixth position and GT is placed at the seventh position.
The GT vs DC IPL 2024 match on Wednesday started at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule. Fans are excited to check the updated IPL points table 2024 after the latest clash. One should note that the winning team gets two points and climbs the points table. The table is updated based on the performance of the teams in every match.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on 22 March and is set to end on 26 May. The leading teams on the points table will qualify for the playoff round. Fans are excited to watch their favourite teams reach the final stage.
According to the latest official details available after the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL 2024 points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second and third positions, respectively.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the GT vs DC match on Wednesday, 17 April:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|12
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.038
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.074
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-1.303
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|4
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|4
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.234
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-1.185
