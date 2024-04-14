IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs LSG Match; Full List

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) clashed against Lucknow Super Giants today on Sunday, 14 April 2024. The game was won by KKR by 8 wickets. KKR has therefore retained their position second in the IPL 2024 points table while as LSG has moved to position 5 from position 4. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 10 points. They are closely followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after KKR vs LSG match today.

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. A total of 10 teams are clashing in the ongoing season of IPL 2024, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI).