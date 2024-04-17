IPL 2024: KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow-Over Rate Offence

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In the match at the Eden Gardens, KKR suffered a two-wicket loss on the last ball after posting a huge total of 223/6 as Rajasthan Royals equalled the record for the highest successful run-chase in the IPL, chasing down 224 for the victory, courtesy of Jos Buttler's unbeaten century (107 off 60).