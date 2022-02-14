IPL Auction 2022: Punjab & Mumbai Made Smart Buys but Have One Gaping Hole

The franchise owners have become smarter than before and unlike early years, they seem to weigh each option before deciding on their picks. Some franchises still do make mistakes, like what Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders did over the course of two days, but there are some improvements on their past follies as well.

Let us just contrast two franchises – Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians – who have always been at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to planning and preparing for auctions.

Punjab Kings have always made a hash of their picks on the auction table with at times poor choices and planning, whereas Mumbai has historically been the most organised team since the 2011 edition of the IPL.

Both sides have varied approaches to the auction.

Punjab Impressed at IPL Auction

At the end of the two-day mega auction of 2022, you have got to say that Punjab have finally turned a corner in the IPL. Finally, it appears that Punjab have made choices that have been thought-through. There seems to be a genuine attempt to reset the clock by Punjab, at least on evidence that was presented to the world via the auction. Now it remains to be seen if the choices deliver in results on the field.