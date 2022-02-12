IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings' Full Squad

IPL 2022 auction: Punjab Kings full squad.
Punjab Kings retained only two players following another disappointing season in 2021 and started the IPL 2022 auction with the most money to spend - Rs 72 crore.
KL Rahul elected to be released by the franchise and has now been named captain of Lucknow Super Giants which means Punjab are either in the market for a new skipper or they will give the responsibility to Mayank Agarwal who they retained for Rs 12 crore. Uncapped Arshdeep Singh was the second player the team retained - for Rs 4 crore.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Mayank Agarwal: Rs 12 crore
Arshdeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Jonny Bairstow: Rs 6.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada: Rs 9.25 crore
Shikhar Dhawan: Rs 8.25 crore
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)