IPL 2022 Auction: Akash Ambani Explains Mumbai's Decision to Buy Jofra Archer

Ambani expressed delight over getting Singapore's Tim David, a proven name in finishing in T20 Leagues around the world. After snapping Archer, Mumbai were engaged in a fervent bid for David alongside Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Eventually, Mumbai got him on board for a whopping INR 8.25 crore.

"Tim's a player that we have been trying for the last two-three years when he was playing for associate nations. Last year, he got a good half-a-year experience with RCB which was crucial for him to know what all goes in the IPL and what level does one need to perform. We always believed in his skills."

Ambani disclosed that with all-rounder Hardik Pandya now becoming captain of Gujarat Titans, the void left by him in Mumbai had to be filled by David only. "I think he's one of the best finishers in the world and as soon as we knew Hardik was not on our team sheet, we knew that slot had to go to a foreigner. There's no one in India like Hardik, so that was the obvious choice. Pricing in the auction is not a true reflection of the skills of the player. I just hope that the players we brought don't feel the pressure of the price tag because that's all auction dynamics."