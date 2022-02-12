ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings retained only two players before the auction.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2022 auction: Punjab Kings full squad.</p></div>
i

Punjab Kings retained only two players following another disappointing season in 2021 and started the IPL 2022 auction with the most money to spend - Rs 72 crore.

KL Rahul elected to be released by the franchise and has now been named captain of Lucknow Super Giants which means Punjab are either in the market for a new skipper or they will give the responsibility to Mayank Agarwal who they retained for Rs 12 crore. Uncapped Arshdeep Singh was the second player the team retained - for Rs 4 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.

A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.

As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.

IPL Auction 2022: Full Squad Punjab Kings

  1. Mayank Agarwal: Rs 12 crore

  2. Arshdeep Singh: Rs 4 crore

  3. Jonny Bairstow: Rs 6.75 crore

  4. Kagiso Rabada: Rs 9.25 crore

  5. Shikhar Dhawan: Rs 8.25 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×