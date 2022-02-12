IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings' Full Squad
IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings retained only two players before the auction.
Punjab Kings retained only two players following another disappointing season in 2021 and started the IPL 2022 auction with the most money to spend - Rs 72 crore.
KL Rahul elected to be released by the franchise and has now been named captain of Lucknow Super Giants which means Punjab are either in the market for a new skipper or they will give the responsibility to Mayank Agarwal who they retained for Rs 12 crore. Uncapped Arshdeep Singh was the second player the team retained - for Rs 4 crore.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Mayank Agarwal: Rs 12 crore
Arshdeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Jonny Bairstow: Rs 6.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada: Rs 9.25 crore
Shikhar Dhawan: Rs 8.25 crore
