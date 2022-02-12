IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings' Full Squad

Punjab Kings retained only two players following another disappointing season in 2021 and started the IPL 2022 auction with the most money to spend - Rs 72 crore.

KL Rahul elected to be released by the franchise and has now been named captain of Lucknow Super Giants which means Punjab are either in the market for a new skipper or they will give the responsibility to Mayank Agarwal who they retained for Rs 12 crore. Uncapped Arshdeep Singh was the second player the team retained - for Rs 4 crore.