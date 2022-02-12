'Marquee' List Roundup: Shreyas Earns Top Bid, Followed by Rabada at IPL Auction

Shreyas Iyer was sold for Rs 12.25 crores to KKR, making him the highest paid player so far in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
India batter Shreyas Iyer earned the highest bid in marquee sets of IPL Mega Auction 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for a whopping Rs 12.25 crores. It also means that Kolkata now have got a reliable middle-order bat with captaincy credentials.
As expected, there was an intense bidding war for Iyer, who captained Delhi Capitals to being runners-up in the 2020 season. Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow jumped in early with Kolkata Knight Riders coming into the mix later and then Gujarat Titans as well. But it was Kolkata who won the bid.
Shikhar Dhawan was the first player to go under the hammer, with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals trying to pouch the left-handed opener. Later, Rajasthan backed out and soon Delhi followed the suit, meaning Punjab took him for Rs 8.25 crores.
Punjab will be Dhawan's fifth team in the IPL after Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals (previously Daredevils).
Delhi and Rajasthan were in a fierce battle to pick ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before the Jaipur-based franchise snapped him for Rs 5 crores. Rajasthan will be Ashwin's fifth team after Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Capitals.
Joining Ashwin in the Rajasthan fold is Trent Boult, who has taken 176 wickets in 149 IPL matches at economy rate of 8.17 and has been brilliant with the new ball. Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore showed interest immediately. Then, Mumbai Indians jumped into the mix but Rajasthan eventually got him for Rs 8 crores.
For India pacer Mohammed Shami, Gujarat and Bangalore engaged for a while before the latter backed down. Lucknow joined in and started bidding with Bangalore. Bangalore looked good to rope in Shami but Gujarat returned and got him for Rs 6.25 crores.
For South Africa keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, Chennai and Lucknow jumped in. His former team Mumbai came in too. Just as it looked like Lucknow had got him, Delhi jumped in. But Lucknow stayed solid and got him for Rs 6.75 crores.
Though Delhi didn't get Dhawan, they got an able like-for-like replacement in Warner. Chennai and Mumbai were interested in buying him but Delhi got a value buy in Warner for Rs 6.25 crores. Co-incidentally, Warner began his IPL journey with Delhi when they were Daredevils.
