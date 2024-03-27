IPL 2024: Fans React As SRH Register Highest Total In IPL History

Mumbai Indians didn’t have the best outing on Wednesday as their bowling crumbled completely against the onslaught of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters, who showered maximums on their opposition to register the highest total in IPL so far. Scoring 277/3 in 20 overs, Hyderabad’s batters smashed 18 sixes and 19 fours in their inning.

Hyderabad batters wreaked havoc against Mumbai as they came out all guns blazing. Three of Hyderabad’s batters smashed half-centuries. Opener Travis Head and Indian young star Abhishek Sharma began the attack by bringing up their half-centuries in 18 and 16 balls respectively. Binging his half-century first, Head became the fastest SRH batter to bring up his 50 but his record was broken soon by Abhishek in the same inning.