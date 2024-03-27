IPL 2024: Fans React As SRH Register Highest Total In IPL History

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the highest-ever total in IPL history
photo: BCCI
Mumbai Indians didn’t have the best outing on Wednesday as their bowling crumbled completely against the onslaught of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters, who showered maximums on their opposition to register the highest total in IPL so far. Scoring 277/3 in 20 overs, Hyderabad’s batters smashed 18 sixes and 19 fours in their inning.
Hyderabad batters wreaked havoc against Mumbai as they came out all guns blazing. Three of Hyderabad’s batters smashed half-centuries. Opener Travis Head and Indian young star Abhishek Sharma began the attack by bringing up their half-centuries in 18 and 16 balls respectively. Binging his half-century first, Head became the fastest SRH batter to bring up his 50 but his record was broken soon by Abhishek in the same inning.
While Head departed after scoring 62 runs off just 24 balls, with 9 fours and 3 sixes, Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing by smashing 63 runs off just 23 balls with 3 fours and 7 sixes. However, by the time Abhishek Sharma departed, Hyderabad had already scored 161 runs in just 10.6 overs.
Aiden Markam and Heinrich Klaseen also followed up at the same pace as both of them completed their half-centuries. Markam smashed 42 runs off 28 balls, while Klaseen recreated the heroic knock he played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game by smashing 80 runs off 34 balls with his knock including 4 fours and 7 sixes.
SRH's fiery knock has left the fans stunned as they are all over social media, expressing their emotions on this thundering inning.
