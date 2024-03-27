IPL 2024: ‘Have To Look At Both Mahi Bhai & Rutu, It’s Confusing,’ Jokes Chahar

Chennai Super Kings have started IPL 2024 on a very positive and joyous note as they have already bagged 4 points after earning two victories in the first two games of the season. This is nothing new for a team as successful as CSK, who have a history of record-breaking performances.

However, what's new is that the team this year is not playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but the young star Ruturaj Gaikwad. Before the beginning of their campaign, Dhoni announced his decision to step down from CSK's leadership and handed it over to Gaikwad, who so far has handled it very well.