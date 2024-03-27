Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After CSK vs GT Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top names after CSK vs GT match.
The Indian Premier League 2024 officially started on 22 March, as per the schedule. The IPL match today, Tuesday, 26 March 2024, was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Cricket fans in India should note that the points table, Orange Cap holders, and Purple Cap holders list are changed after every match. Fans are excited to know about the latest updates after the CSK vs GT match on Tuesday. We have the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders.
After the latest match on Tuesday, 26 March, the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated. In the CSK vs GT match, Chennai Super Kings won against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. You can know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders for this season. We have the latest details for all interested cricket fans in India.
Know the top names and the importance of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards in the Indian Premier League. Read till the end to know the details after the CSK vs GT match.
According to the official details, the Orange Cap award is reserved for the player who can achieve the most number of runs in the ongoing IPL season. The names are usually changed after every match.
Let's take a look at the top Orange Cap holders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024:
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 98 runs (2 matches).
Sam Curran (PBKS) - 86 runs (2 matches).
Shivam Dubey (CSK) - 85 runs (2 matches).
Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 83 runs (2 matches).
Sanju Samson (RR) - 82 runs (1 match).
As per the latest details, the Purple Cap award is given to the player who can take the maximum number of wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. You must keep an eye on the top names after each match.
Let's go through the Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Tuesday:
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 6 wickets (2 matches).
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 3 wickets (1 match).
Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches).
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches).
T Natarajan (SRH) - 3 wickets (1 match).
