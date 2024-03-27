Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After CSK vs GT Match

The Indian Premier League 2024 officially started on 22 March, as per the schedule. The IPL match today, Tuesday, 26 March 2024, was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Cricket fans in India should note that the points table, Orange Cap holders, and Purple Cap holders list are changed after every match. Fans are excited to know about the latest updates after the CSK vs GT match on Tuesday. We have the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders.

After the latest match on Tuesday, 26 March, the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated. In the CSK vs GT match, Chennai Super Kings won against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. You can know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders for this season. We have the latest details for all interested cricket fans in India.