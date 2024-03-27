IPL 2024: Who Is Kwena Maphaka, Youngest Player To Play For Mumbai Indians?

Kwena Maphaka became the youngest Mumbai Indians (MI) player to make his debut in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).
The South African left-arm pacer, aged just 17 years and 354 days as of March 27, 2024, made his mark as he was included in MI's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of the 2024 IPL season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Additionally, Maphaka's debut also marks him as the third youngest overseas player to step onto the IPL stage.
Who is Kwena Maphaka?
Acquired for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh, the speedster was drafted into MI’s squad to fill in injured Dilshan Madushanka’s shoes.
Maphaka, who emerged as the standout performer in the U19 World Cup held in South Africa earlier this year, showcased his prowess by claiming 21 wickets in a mere six innings, boasting an impressive average of 9.71. His remarkable performance in the prestigious tournament also earned him a spot in the Lions squad for the CSA T20 Challenge, where he continued to impress by bagging seven wickets across just four matches.
Kwena's journey towards cricket stardom began at the tender age of three. His passion for the sport saw him joining his school's Under-9 team at the age of six, marking the onset of his promising career. His trajectory continued upwards, making his debut in international cricket at the Under-19 level when he was just 15 years old.
