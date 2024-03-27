IPL 2024: Who Is Kwena Maphaka, Youngest Player To Play For Mumbai Indians?

Kwena Maphaka became the youngest Mumbai Indians (MI) player to make his debut in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The South African left-arm pacer, aged just 17 years and 354 days as of March 27, 2024, made his mark as he was included in MI's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of the 2024 IPL season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Maphaka's debut also marks him as the third youngest overseas player to step onto the IPL stage.