IPL 2024: ‘Meeting Dhoni Was a Dream Come True’ – Sameer Rizvi After Dream Debut

CSK batter Samir Rizvi made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The youngster came out all guns blazing as he hit 2 consecutive sixes to star spinner Rashid Khan off the first 2 balls of his IPL career.
His two powerful shots invited a huge cheer from his teammates in the dressing room as well as the spectators in the stands. Rizvi won the hearts of CSK fans in his debut game only as everybody was beyond impressed with him after witnessing his six-hitting skills.
In a post-match interview, Rizvi opened up on how meeting MS Dhoni was the happiest part about being picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 auction as he revisited the auction day.
"When the auction took place and CSK picked me, I was happy because it was my dream to meet bhaiya (MS Dhoni). Playing with him is a far-fetched talk but even meeting him was my dream. My dream of meeting him was fulfilled. Then I got a chance to play with him as well. I got to learn a lot from him and the staff during the net sessions. I try to learn as much as I can from this team."
Further elaborating on the tips he received from the legendary Indian cricketer and skipper, the debutant informed that the latter asked him to not take any pressure and play his natural game, the way he has been playing so far.
"He told me to play the way I have playing. He said 'The game is the same, skills are the same, there's nothing different. So play the same way. Just the mindset differs. So when you go out and play, don't feel the pressure. Look at the situation and what it demands. If you think about it while playing, you won't feel pressurized and you'll also not get nervous.'," said Rizvi.
He further added, "As it was my first match, he understood that I would get nervous as it was going to be my first time batting in front of a huge crowd but he told me to make sure I played the same way I have been playing so far."
Sameer Rizvi scored 14 runs off only 6 balls played by him during the match as he had to depart after getting caught by David Miller off Mohit Sharma's delivery.
Chennai, on the other hand, beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs after successfully defending the target of 207 runs and limiting the visitors to a mere score of 143/8. This was Chennai's second consecutive victory of the season as they grabbed the top spot in the points table.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)