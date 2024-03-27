IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Break Fastest 50 Record For SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, rewrote the record books with their blistering batting display against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Travis Head, the Australian batsman, blazed to his fifty in a mere 18 balls during the 6th over, surpassing the previous record held by David Warner and Moises Henriques for the fastest half-centuries by an SRH player in the IPL, achieved in 20 balls. Head's explosive innings came to an end at 64 runs off just 24 balls, embellished with nine boundaries and three sixes.