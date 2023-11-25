IPL 2024: Players Each Team Could Release Before Auction – A Team-By-Team Guide

Once regarded as among the more sought-after overseas pacers, Kyle Jamieson’s career graph has not seen the steep rise that many had expected. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer – who once was bought for Rs 15 crore in the auction – has had plenty of injury troubles in his career.

Now at 28, Jamieson has played all but 13 T20I matches for his country, wherein he has picked up only 10 wickets. His economy rate of 9.29 runs per over does not add to his credibility either.

Sisanda Magala – signed as an injury replacement for Rs 50 lakh – is the second CSK might opt to let go. In the two matches he did play last season, the South African pacer could scalp only a solitary wicket, while conceding 51 runs in six overs. He is not among the mainstays in the South African team either, having played only six T20Is, the last of which was back in March.

Fellow Proteas teammate, Dwaine Pretorius could also be released. Albeit he got only one opportunity last season, the 34-year-old has announced his retirement from international cricket, and CSK subsequently might look for alternatives among those who are still representing their nations in the T20Is.

Among the Indian domestic players CSK might choose to let go are Bhagath Varma – the 25-year-old all-rounder from Hyderabad who has played only five T20s so far, and did not feature in this edition’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and Simarjeet Singh – the medium-pacer from Delhi who did not feature in the SMAT either.