IPL 2024: Gujarat Captain Hardik Pandya Set To Return to Mumbai Indians – Report

In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.

Contrary to what initial rumours suggested, the deal will not see Mumbai Indians’ captain, Rohit Sharma heading back in the opposite direction. The 2021 champions are expected to pocket a transfer fee which has been kept under wraps – with Pandya earning 50% of that fee. Alongside, the move will cost Mumbai Indians Rs 15 crore, that is, Pandya’s salary in Gujarat Titans.