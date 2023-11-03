IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Acquire Romario Shepherd From Lucknow Super Giants

Since making his debut internationally in 2019, Shepherd has played for the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. In 26 T20Is for the West Indies, the 24-year-old Guyana native has amassed 286 runs at an average of 47.66 with a best score of 77 not out. He has taken 22 wickets at an average of 34.25 in the game's shortest format, with a best of 3/21.

He has also participated in franchise cricket, having played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).