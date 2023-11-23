Chennai Super Kings' Ben Stokes Pulls Out of IPL 2024 To Manage His Schedule

Ben Stokes
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to manage his workload and fitness.
Stokes, who was a part of the CSK during a successful IPL 2023 season, opted out of the upcoming edition keeping in mind England's international schedule and his fitness.
“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” the statement added.
In his 45 IPL matches, Stokes has scored 935 runs and has also claimed 28 wickets. Stokes managed to play only two matches in the last season due to an injury.
A source privy to Chennai Super Kings suggests that Chennai might go for New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as a replacement for Stokes.
