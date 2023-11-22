IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Returns to KKR as a Mentor, Quits Lucknow Role

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders.
Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.
The former opening batter, Gambhir remains KKR’s most successful captain to date, having led the team to titles in 2012 and 2014. He has been KKR’s captain for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017.
Announcing his reunion with KKR, Gambhir said “I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry.”
KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan stated how the franchise ‘sorely missed’ Gambhir in the last few seasons.
Having joined KKR, Gambhir has subsequently announced the conclusion of his tenure with Lucknow Super Giants. The Delhi-born former cricketer has been working as Lucknow’s mentor since their inception, with the KL Rahul-led team qualifying for the playoffs in both of their seasons so far.
“As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!” Gambhir stated.
