IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Returns to KKR as a Mentor, Quits Lucknow Role

Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.

The former opening batter, Gambhir remains KKR’s most successful captain to date, having led the team to titles in 2012 and 2014. He has been KKR’s captain for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017.