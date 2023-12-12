IPL 2024 Auction Date: Timing, Venue; When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The IPL Auction 2024 will kick off on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. A total of 333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Out of all 333 players, 214 are Indians while as 119 are from overseas. The total number of slots are 77, out of which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price in the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 is Rs 2 crore.

Gujarat Titans has the highest purse balance of Rs 38.15 crore while as the Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest purse balance of Rs 13.15 crore. In the IPL 2024 Auction, the total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players is 215, and 2 players are from the associate nations. 23 players are to be slotted in highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore while as 13 players will be slotted under the reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.