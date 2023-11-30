IPL 2024: New Gujarat Captain Shubman Gill Relying on Learnings From Leaders

Indian opener Shubman Gill believes the learnings he has received from playing under great leaders are going to help him a lot when he leads Gujarat Titans in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill was recently announced as captain of Gujarat, the IPL 2022 winning team, after his predecessor for the last two seasons, Hardik Pandya was traded back to five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Captaining Gujarat in IPL 2024 will be Gill’s first major assignment as a leader in senior men’s cricket.