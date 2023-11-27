IPL 2024: It's Official! Hardik Pandya Returns to Mumbai in All-Cash Deal

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya transferred to Mumbai Indians
Image: BCCI
After many reports, and much confusion over the last week, Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians has been now confirmed by the IPL through a press release on Monday afternoon.
In what is being regarded as the biggest transfer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), the all-rounder has been transferred from Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-way, all-cash transaction.
Gujarat Titans have since named their new captain as well with Indian opener Shubman Gill set to take over from Pandya under whom the franchise won a title in their debut season.
While the all-cash transfer deal saw Mumbai not send a player to Gujarat to replace Pandya, they did however have to trade Cameron Green with Royal Challengers Bangalore in order to be able to free up the funds to be able to bring in the now former Gujarat skipper, who was earning Rs 15 crore a season, and also have enough left in their auction purse for 19 December.
"In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees," said the IPL's Monday afternoon press release on the two trades.
A look at where the 10 teams placed regarding auction purse available ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on 19 December.
Ahead of Pandya's move being finalised, Mumbai Indians had Rs 15.25 crore left in their auction purse following the release of 11 players, including Jofra Archer, on Sunday before the 5pm retentions deadline. While it was enough to bring in Pandya, it would've meant the former champions would have only Rs 25 lakh to spend in the auction to fill up their 8 remaining slots.
Therefore the need to make another big transfer, and the departure of Green.
Faf du Plessis' RCB continue to remain with a hefty amount for the auction themselves, despite the trade, holding a major sum of Rs 23.25 crore in their auction purse. They have 19 players on their roster now, including 5 overseas players.
Gujarat Titans though will enter the auction with the most available funds among the 10 teams in the IPL 2024 auction. The 17 players on their roster earn a total of Rs 61.85 crore, which leaves them with Rs 38.15 crore to make some big bids and look for a replacement for their skipper.
Hardik started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Mumbai-based franchise. The all-rounder's career was derailed by injuries, which led to his release by Mumbai Indians (MI) prior to the 2022 season. He then decided not to be selected for the Indian team in order to concentrate on his recuperation and rehabilitation, and he returned to professional cricket with the Titans.
With an average of 41.65 and a strike rate of 133.49, Hardik scored 833 runs in 30 innings during his two seasons with the Titans. With an economy of 8.1, he claimed 11 wickets for them.
The then 22-year-old, who was acquired in 2015 for INR 10 lakhs as an uncapped player, was part of Mumbai's championship winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
He had started to struggle with injuries around the time of his release and had even lost his spot from the Indian team. But after leading the Gujarat Titans to an IPL championship in 2022, his career took a turn for the better. They were the runners-up in the 2023 edition, having lost in a close match to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)