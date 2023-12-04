No Jofra Archer in IPL 2024 Auction as ECB Look to Monitor Workload

Jofra Archer will not be part of the 19 December IPL auction as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is keen to take charge of his workload management.

The pacer has been out of action since May this year when he played a few games for Mumbai Indians and suffered a elbow fracture that ruled him out for the rest of the year, including the ODI World Cup.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled immediately after the 2024 IPL, the ECB are believed to want Archer to train and compete in England so they can monitor his workload and recovery better. Archer was also part of England's ODI World Cup travelling party in India, as a reserve player, but returned home after experiencing elbow pain.