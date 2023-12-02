IPL Auction: 1166 Players Register, 4 Indians Among 25 at Rs 2 Crore Base Price

The IPL 2024 auction is slated to take place on 19 December in Dubai.
It's the season of T20 league auctions and the BCCI has lined up two big ones in the coming weeks with the Women's Premier League auction slated for 9 December in Mumbai, followed by the 19 December Indian Premier League auction in Dubai.
On 2 December, the WPL announced their list of 165 players who have registered for the second season's auction, that includes 104 Indians and 61 overseas players. Just two players though are slotted at a base price of Rs 50 lakh
The men's auction though has a little more in store with 85 players, including the likes of Shardul Thakur and Harry Brook, being released by the franchises. It is now learned that 1166 players have since registered for the December auction, with 25 slotting their base price at Rs 2 crore.
Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav are the four Indians at the maximum base price while seven of Australia's 2023 ICC ODI World Cup-winning squad are also at Rs 2 crore. Skipper Pat Cummins, Player of the Match in the final Travis Head, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis will all be looking to find new teams.
