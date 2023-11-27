With Hardik's Return, Mumbai Indians Turn IPL Trade Drama Into a Box Office Hit

It all started with a simple story in a daily and from thereon there was speculation galore. Gujarat Titans’ erstwhile captain Hardik Pandya apparently began talking to Mumbai Indians a few months ago and wanted to return home. Mumbai was apparently even keen to elevate Pandya as captain on his return ahead of their champion skipper Rohit Sharma. The timing may have been a bit off for Sharma had just played a valiant role for India in the ODI World Cup.

Hence the speculation died down only a bit, only to rise again. But when the final list of retentions and releases ahead of the Sunday, November 26 deadline, there was another twist.

Everyone thought that the deadline was missed and that it was indeed a red herring.

But only to be told by those in the know that there was a twist in the tale.

It was a perfect storyline with twists and turns as promised when the story made its first appearance. We had only heard of such twists in football trade deals, but we finally had it in cricket as well.

We got to know that the deadline for Sunday was only for releases and retentions. The trade window was open till 12 December and all possible trade can happen till a week before this year’s auction.