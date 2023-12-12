IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Lead Delhi Capitals in Upcoming Season – Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action and will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, says a report.

The Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

His active participation in IPL games will be contingent upon the clearance from the NCA managers. "If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a franchise official stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.