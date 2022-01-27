IPL 2022 Auction: Wicketkeeper-Batters Franchises Will Be Interested In

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already released a list of more than 1,200 players who have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

The list will now be trimmed down to a maximum of 217 players, and will consist of only the names of the players forwarded by the 10 franchises.

While there will be plenty of quality batters and bowlers to pick from, the list of quality wicketkeeper-batters isn't that long. We take a look at some of the names in it.