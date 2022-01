IPL 2022: Lucknow Franchise Unveils Name, to be Called Lucknow Super Giants

The new IPL teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad had already announced their coaching staff, captains and the three new signings. However, Ahmedabad are yet to unveil their name.

The Lucknow franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crore and Ahmedabad was bought by the Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) for Rs 5635 Crore.

On January 21, the Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

Ahmedabad picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for stylish young batter Shubman Gill.