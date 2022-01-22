No Chris Gayle, but Sreesanth Listed Among 1,214 Players for IPL Auction: Report

The much awaited list for the IPL Mega Auction has been finalised and while there are some exciting names, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Gayle are some of the notable absentees. However, a surprise inclusion is former India regular and Kerala bowler S Sreesanth, according to ESPNcricinfo

Australians David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, along with India spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are among 49 cricketers who have reportedly listed themselves in the maximum base price bracket (INR 2 crore) for the auction.

A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved.