BCCI Hopeful of Starting IPL 2022 On 27 March in India: Report

With the coronavirus pandemic causing quite a bit of mayhem in India and all across the globe, the venue and the schedule for the upcoming edition of the IPL was a bit of a concern for the BCCI.

However, the BCCI are now eyeing a 27 March start for the IPL in 2022, according to Cricbuzz. The BCCI are also hoping to hold the tournament in Maharashtra with the first game likely to be played in Mumbai.

Other than Mumbai, the BCCI have Pune on the radar in the state, which would then allow them access to four grounds in close proximity. However, there is no confirmation yet about Pune.

The 15th edition of the IPL is expected to see 74 games being played through the course of the tournament.

If indeed the tournament starts on 27 March, it will be just days after the home series against Sri Lanka finishes on 18.