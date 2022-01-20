Which Indian Players Are Likely to Attract High Bids at the 2022 IPL Auction?

While the Indian men’s cricket team are battling it out against South Africa in an ODI series away from home, IPL franchises are busy preparing for the mega auction that is coming up in February.

The latest edition of the IPL will see two new teams added, with all the franchises going in for possibly a new look squad. The likes of Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the new sides in the mix, have made their moves as well ahead of the auction.

The auction is slated to take place in the second week of February, and there is likely to be quite a few bidding wars for the talented cricketers, waiting to be signed on for the glitzy league.