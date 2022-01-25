Shafali Verma Back on Top in Latest ICC T20 Rankings for Batters

England openers Danni Wyatt (70) and Tammy Beaumont (30), who were associated in an 82-run stand in the first match, have also moved up. Wyatt is up three places to 13th and Beaumont up two places to 16th with captain Heather Knight also joining them in the top 20.



Athapaththu, who was named 'Player of the Series' in the Kuala Lumpur tournament that also featured Bangladesh, Scotland, Kenya and hosts Malaysia, has moved up four places to 52nd among bowlers. Her four wickets in the tournament included a three-wicket haul in the decisive last match against Bangladesh on Monday.



Athapaththu is also up one place to seventh among all-rounders in the list led by New Zealand's Sophie Devine.



As far as the bowler's rankings go, the top three remained unchanged with England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn occupying the first and second spots respectively while the third place stayed with South Africa's Shabnim Isnmail. India's Deepti Sharma gained one position to displace Australia's Megan Schutt from the fourth place.



The all-rounders rankings didn't see much change either with Sophie Devine and Natalie Sciver holding on to their first and second places respectively. Deepti Sharma again gained one place to third.

(With IANS Inputs)