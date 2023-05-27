CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Live Streaming & Telecast: When, Where & How To Watch

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Match Live Streaming and Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the IPL 2023 Final match will be played tomorrow on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The final match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Before the final battle between CSK and GT starts, there will be an IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony event that will start at 6 pm. In the event, well-know Bollywood actors and singers are expected to perform and grace the occasion.

Currently, Gujarat Titans are leading the IPL 2023 Points Table with 20 points. They have won 10 and lost 4 matches so far. On the other hand, CSK are at second position in the points table with 17 points, after winning 8 and losing 5 matches out of 14.