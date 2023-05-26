IPL Closing Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Performers, Guests, and Telecast Details

IPL 2023 Finale: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is about to come to an end. The grand finale of IPL 2023 will take place on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be a treat to the eyes. It is being expected that many renowned Bollywood actors, singers, and performers will grace the occasion with their amazing performances.
The IPL 2023 Final match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the winner of the Qualifier 2, that will be declared in today's match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
CSK are currently at position 2 in the IPL 2023 points table with 17 points. They have won 8 and lost 4 matches out of 14.
Let us read about IPL 2023 closing ceremony date, time, venue, performers, guest list, live telecast details, and more.
When Is the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.
Where Will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Take Place?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At What Time Will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Start?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 pm.
Who Will Perform in the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, music composer A. R. Rahman, Indian rapper Divine, singer King and several other artists are expected to perform during the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?
The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?
The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.
