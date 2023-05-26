ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Closing Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Performers, Guests, and Telecast Details

The closing ceremony of IPL 2023 will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read
IPL Closing Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Performers, Guests, and Telecast Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IPL 2023 Finale: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is about to come to an end. The grand finale of IPL 2023 will take place on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be a treat to the eyes. It is being expected that many renowned Bollywood actors, singers, and performers will grace the occasion with their amazing performances.

The IPL 2023 Final match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the winner of the Qualifier 2, that will be declared in today's match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK are currently at position 2 in the IPL 2023 points table with 17 points. They have won 8 and lost 4 matches out of 14.

Let us read about IPL 2023 closing ceremony date, time, venue, performers, guest list, live telecast details, and more.

Also Read

GT vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: When, Where and How To Watch Live

GT vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: When, Where and How To Watch Live
ADVERTISEMENT

When Is the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Take Place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis to Rashid Khan – 7 Foreigners Who Ruled the Roost

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis to Rashid Khan – 7 Foreigners Who Ruled the Roost
ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the  IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Will Perform in the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, music composer A. R. Rahman, Indian rapper Divine, singer King and several other artists are expected to perform during the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony.

Also Read

ACC Members Will Meet Jay Shah in IPL 2023 Final, Asia Cup Venue To Be Finalised

ACC Members Will Meet Jay Shah in IPL 2023 Final, Asia Cup Venue To Be Finalised
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Engineer-Turned-Cricketer, Akash Madhwal Scripts History With Fifer

IPL 2023: Engineer-Turned-Cricketer, Akash Madhwal Scripts History With Fifer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  Indian Premier League   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×