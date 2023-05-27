IPL Final Tickets 2023: How To Book CSK vs GT Match Ticket on PayTM Insider

IPL 2023 Final Tickets Booking: The final match of the Indian Premier League will be played on Sunday, 28 May 2023 according to the IPL 2023 Schedule. The finale match will be played between Chennai Super and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the final match, an IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will take place in which famous Bollywood actors and singers will perform to make the event a memorable one for all IPL fans.

If you want to witness the IPL 2023 finals, follow below steps to book the tickets on PayTM Insider.