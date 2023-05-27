IPL Final Tickets 2023: How To Book CSK vs GT Match Ticket on PayTM Insider

IPL 2023 Final Tickets CSK vs GT. Details Here.
(Photo: The Quint)
IPL 2023 Final Tickets Booking: The final match of the Indian Premier League will be played on Sunday, 28 May 2023 according to the IPL 2023 Schedule. The finale match will be played between Chennai Super and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Prior to the final match, an IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will take place in which famous Bollywood actors and singers will perform to make the event a memorable one for all IPL fans.
If you want to witness the IPL 2023 finals, follow below steps to book the tickets on PayTM Insider.
Go to the official website, insider.in.
Select the city as 'Ahmedabad.'
Search and click om the direct link for TATA IPL 2023 Final Tickets.
Select the CSK vs GT Final Match.
Hit the 'Buy Now' option.
Choose the stands and seats as per your choice.
Complete the payment.
The tickets will booked and you will get the confirmation on your registered Email ID or phone number.
Take a print out of the ticket to show at the counter. You can also scan a QR code at the Box Office.
The Box office for booking the IPL 2023 final tickets will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, 27 May 2023. The price of tickets range from Rs 1000 to Rs 40,000 including taxes.
