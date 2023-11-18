Cricket WC | Loyalty, Hormones & More: Why Do Sports Make Fans So Emotional?

I turn the television off. Five minutes later, I turned it on again.

Off. On. Off again.

It's the Men's ODI Cricket World Cup semi-finals. India is playing New Zealand and the match was stuck in limbo. It could have gone either way.

The stakes are high. The room is tense. I am stressed, and I can't decide if I want to watch a heartbreaking defeat, or risk missing a glorious victory.

I decide to watch. It's gruelling torture. But ultimately, India wins.

The room errupts in celebration, there's shouting and hugging and sighs of relief, to a backdrop of firecrackers going off in my colony (being in Delhi, this, we could have done without).

This euphoria of victory feels so personal and so palpable, I even wake up the next day with a spring in my step, when normally I'd have been dragging my feet. And it's not just me, online and offline, jubilation is all around me.