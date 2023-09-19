Kota Suicides: Amid New Steps To Curb Stress, 17-Yr-Old's Death Takes Toll to 25

Further, the police have sent a proposal to the government to open a student police station.

SP Sharad Chaudhary, along with ASP Shriman Meena, in a proposal, said the said police station can look into the problems of the students of the entire city.

ASP Meena reportedly said that the police has taken this decision on the basis of data of five years. It will have a full staff of 60, including one DSP, one Inspector, three Sub-Inspector, six ASIs, Head Constable, and Constable.

The administrative officers, social organisations, hostel and coaching people will also be added. Lastly, whether the FIR should be registered or not, the government will decide after seeing the proposal.